Taliban warn of similar response after Pakistan shells mortar on Afghan soil

The Taliban have warned of a similar response to Islamabad after the Pakistani military shelled mortars on Afghanistan in the Chogam area of Shiltan district in Kunar, which injured one civilian and inflicted financial damage on the Afghan side, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:35 IST
The Taliban have warned of a similar response to Islamabad after the Pakistani military shelled mortars on Afghanistan in the Chogam area of Shiltan district in Kunar, which injured one civilian and inflicted financial damage on the Afghan side, reported local media. A top military commander of the Taliban on Saturday warned Pakistan to stop firing artillery on Afghan soil, saying that the Afghan side is ready to give the same response if attacks by the Pakistani military do not cease, reported TOLOnews.

The Taliban seeks good ties with its neighbours and its forces have the military equipment to defend the country, said Abu Dojana, commander of 201 Khalid Bin Walid Corps. "This is precious soil. We have paid a large sacrifice for it. We want to be good neighbours but if they keep attacking our soil, we will certainly give them a response," TOLOnews quoted Dojana as saying.

The mortar shelling by the Pakistani side has injured a civilian in Afghanistan's Chogam area of Shiltan district in Kunar. "I was wounded by the mortar, a fragment hit my head," said the wounded person Anwar Shah, adding, "I was taken to Asadabad City during the night and remained in the hospital for two days."

Notably, the Chogam area lies alongside the Durand Line. Residents of the western province of Kunar had earlier said that Pakistan has been targetting several parts of the province for the past two weeks. There have been claims by the residents that Pakistani drones also operate over the province.

Salman, a resident in Shiltan district, said: "We are being attacked by Pakistan. Everyone is in trouble, including children and women." It comes after a video went viral on social media reportedly showing a Taliban commander warning the Pakistani military to refrain from attacking Afghanistan's soil, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

