Left Menu

Iran closes land borders with neighbours over Omicron concerns

Iran on Saturday announced the decision to close its land borders with neighbouring countries for 15 days to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant of Omicron.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:13 IST
Iran closes land borders with neighbours over Omicron concerns
Representative image. (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Saturday announced the decision to close its land borders with neighbouring countries for 15 days to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant of Omicron. Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for Iran's Customs, said Iran's land borders with Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Armenia are closed for half a month from Saturday.

Iran's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 61,82,905. The pandemic also claimed 42 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,31,348, according to the ministry.

A total of 60,24,211 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,781 remain in intensive care units, it said. By Saturday, 5,94,64,524 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, 5,10,96,388 two jabs, and 54,78,443 in the country third booster shots.

A total of 4,13,88,312 tests have so far been carried out across the country. On December 19, Iran detected the first Omicron case in a traveller who returned from the United Arab Emirates. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021