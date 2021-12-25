Left Menu

10 killed in car accident in southwestern Iran

At least 10 people died in a car accident on Saturday morning in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:57 IST
10 killed in car accident in southwestern Iran
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people died in a car accident on Saturday morning in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

According to the Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, the chain accident of five vehicles, one carrying workers of a company, in Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road left 10 dead and 13 injured, said the report.

"This accident occurred because of the collision of a cattle truck with a minibus carrying workers followed by a further collision of three other cars," the head of Khuzestan Road Police said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

