5 Pakistanis nabbed in Saudi Arabia on money laundering charges

Five Pakistani men have been nabbed in Saudi Arabia for allegedly laundering illegal money out of the kingdom, The Express Tribune reported citing local media on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-12-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 02:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Five Pakistani men have been nabbed in Saudi Arabia for allegedly laundering illegal money out of the kingdom, The Express Tribune reported citing local media on Saturday. The police arrested the expatriates in Medina for collecting and smuggling unspecified amounts outside the kingdom. The authorities also confiscated cash from the suspects which, according to the police, was being arranged for being transferred out of the country through illegal means, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

"Police also found in their possession cash amounts of unknown origin," an official said. According to the Saudi police, there was a contradiction in the statements given by the suspects. The expatriates have now been referred to public prosecution for interrogation, The Express Tribune reported.

It further reported that the arrests come as Saudi authorities double down on their crackdown on financial frauds and have reported several arrests in the kingdom over suspected malpractices and money fraud. The Pakistani newspaper further stated in April this year, 24 Pakistani men were arrested for allegedly defrauding innocent people of SR35 million in several scams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

