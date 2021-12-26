Left Menu

First omicron case registered in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has confirmed its first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Public Health says.

ANI | Santo Domingo | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 12:51 IST
First omicron case registered in Dominican Republic
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Dominican Republic has confirmed its first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Public Health says. "This is an imported case (transmission outside the Dominican territory), from South Africa, [the person] presented mild symptoms, received outpatient medical assistance, and progressed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a Saturday update.

The ministry added that it has been informed by Chilean health authorities that a traveler who had arrived in Chile from the Dominican Republic tested positive for Omicron. Several suspected Omicron cases are under investigation by the Dominican health authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021