Afghanistan: Paktika governor asks shopkeepers to use Afghan currency in daily transactions

The governor of Paktika province bordering Pakistan on Saturday asked shopkeepers to use only the Afghan currency in their daily transactions. Governor Maulvi Abdullah Mukhtar, during a visit to Sharana, said the Islamic Emirate had drawn up a plan to control prices and transact in national currency, which would be implemented soon, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said with the implementation of the plan, prices would be controlled and transactions would be in Afghanis only. The governor also urged shopkeepers to cooperate with the government in controlling the prices, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. Haji Akbar, a money changer in Sharana, said they agreed with the ban on foreign currency transactions and welcomed the government's move.

It is worth mentioning that a demonstration was held in Sharana to promote the afghani. Earlier in September, Afghan businessmen had rejected Pakistan's demand to conduct bilateral trade in the Pakistani rupee in the future. (ANI)

