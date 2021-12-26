Left Menu

Over 100 flights canceled due to heavy snowstorms in Japan

More than 100 flights have been cancelled in Japan due to heavy snowstorms that hit the country's western and northwestern areas, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

Tokyo [Japan], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 100 flights have been cancelled in Japan due to heavy snowstorms that hit the country's western and northwestern areas, Japanese media reported on Sunday. According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, 69 All Nippon Airways flights were cancelled as well as 35 by Japan Airlines and 2 by Peach Aviation.

The weather experts say that 35 inches of snow fell in several prefectures by Sunday morning. The heavy snowfall is expected to continue as the cold front is moving along the western part of the country. By Monday, the cyclone will shift toward the centre of the Honshu island, which could also experience strong snowfall, specifically in the Kansai region. Similar weather can be expected at Kyushu and Shikoku islands. (ANI/Sputnik)

