Left Menu

'Rights and freedoms are not absolute': HK govt after universities tore down Tiananmen Massacre monuments

After local universities tore down Tiananmen Massacre monuments, the Hong Kong government has said that "rights and freedoms are not absolute".

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:05 IST
'Rights and freedoms are not absolute': HK govt after universities tore down Tiananmen Massacre monuments
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After local universities tore down Tiananmen Massacre monuments, the Hong Kong government has said that "rights and freedoms are not absolute". Workers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) removed the Tiananmen Massacre statue, widely known as the Pillar of Shame, on Wednesday, months after the university had said the statue must go, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

This monument was created by a Danish artist in memory of those killed in the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing in 1989. The Chinese University removed the Tiananmen Massacre Goddess of Democracy statue the next day, claiming its erection in 2010 was "unauthorised."

Meanwhile, Lingnan University removed a relief dedicated to the June 4 crackdown citing legal and safety concerns. Responding to HKFP as to whether it backed the universities' move, a government spokesperson declined to comment on individual cases, but said: "Various rights and freedoms are guaranteed under the Basic Law. However, these rights and freedoms are not absolute. In particular, any person exercising the right to freedom of expression or the right of peaceful assembly should respect the rights of others, and should not compromise public order and public safety, etc., while doing so." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021