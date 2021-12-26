Left Menu

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo

China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who served as the Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region, local media reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:55 IST
China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo
Last month, several Billboards have been put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who served as the Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region, local media reported. The Xinjiang region in western China is home to Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kyrgyz, and other traditionally Muslim minority groups. Chen, in his post since 2016, oversaw a security crackdown against ethnic minorities, under the garb of fighting religious extremism.

Ma Xingrui, governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province, has been appointed as the new party chief in the province, Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday. Chen Quanguo, who no longer serves as secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee (XUAR) of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to the news agency.

Chen is considered as the person behind the draconian security apparatus in Tibet and a mastermind behind the camps in Xinjiang which incarcerate over a million Uyghur minorities. Last year, he was sanctioned by the US for serious rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. "XUAR is the regional government of Xinjiang and falls under the governance of the PRC. Chen Quanguo (Chen) is the Party Secretary of the XUAR, a position he was appointed to in 2016, following Chen's notorious history of intensifying security operations in the Tibetan Autonomous Region to tighten control over the Tibetan ethnic minorities," US treasury department had said in a release.

Last month, several Billboards were put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen Quanguo. The message on the boards urged the United Kingdom to act against the Chinese leader for the repression of Uyghurs and Tibetan communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021