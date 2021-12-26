Left Menu

China's Xi'an reports 485 COVID-19 cases amid surge

China's Xi'an reported 155 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases to 485 in the latest resurgence since December 9, local media citing authorities reported on Sunday.

China's Xi'an reported 155 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases to 485 in the latest resurgence since December 9, local media citing authorities reported on Sunday. Many infections previously unfound in communities were detected in three rounds of large-scale nucleic acid testings in the city since December 21, He Wenquan, a senior official with the Xi'an municipal government, according to Xinhua news agency.

A large number of infections may further emerge in the coming days after the large-scale testings, he said. A new round of testing started in Xi'an Saturday noon. As of Sunday noon, more than 11 million people had been tested, said He. The city has set up over 4,400 sample collecting venues, with more than 31,000 sample collectors, the media outlet reported.

Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Thursday to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. Residents are asked not to leave the city unless necessary, Xinhua reported. Earlier this week, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area. (ANI)

