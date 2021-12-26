Left Menu

Unknown armed men kill one person in Afghanistan's Paktia province

Unidentified armed men opened fire and killed a man in Gardez city in the provincial capital of the eastern Paktia province on Saturday, local sources said Sunday.

26-12-2021
Unidentified armed men opened fire and killed a man in Gardez city in the provincial capital of the eastern Paktia province on Saturday, local sources said Sunday. The incident took place Saturday evening in Gardez city and the culprits have escaped, according to the local sources.

In the meantime, the provincial police department confirmed the incident without releasing the identity of the victim, saying efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, according to Xinhua Unofficial reports blamed the Taliban for killing former security personnel of the erstwhile U.S.-backed government.

However, the Taliban-led administration has rejected the reports as baseless, asserting the amnesty announced by the Taliban authorities covers all former foes, including army and police personnel, according to Xinhua. The incident further puts more pressure on Taliban's government to get legitimacy in the international area following takeover of it's power in August this year. (ANI)

