Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 mission conduct second spacewalk

Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station, Tiangong as on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI ): Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station, Tiangong as on Sunday. As was the case during the first Shenzhou-13 spacewalk on November 7, two crew members will exit the spacecraft while another one will be coordinating their work from inside, according to Sputnik.

The current crew includes Commander Zhai Zhigang and first-time mission astronaut Ye Guangfu, as well as Wang Yaping, the first female astronaut to board the Chinese orbital station. They have been at Tiangong since October 16 for a six-month mission. Further, Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu will venture outside of the core module Tianhe. At the same time, their female teammate Wang Yaping will remain in the cabin to support their operations, according to China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO).

Earlier, the team performed their first Extra-Vehicular Activities (EVA) on November 7, which lasted for about 6.5 hours, according to China Global Television Network. China began building its own space station in April. Construction works are scheduled to end in 2022, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

