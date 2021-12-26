Left Menu

Imran Khan's decision to dissolve PTI structure evokes sharp reaction from party workers

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to dissolve his party's organisational structure after the poll debacle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has evoked a sharp reaction from his party workers, local media reports said.

26-12-2021
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to dissolve his party's organisational structure after the poll debacle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has evoked a sharp reaction from his party workers, local media reports said. Following the defeat in the local body elections in Khyber, Pakistan PM had formed a new organisational structure for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). This decision was taken after dissolving all previous bodies within his party across Pakistan.

"We are unable to understand the wisdom behind dissolving party organisations across the country by a high-powered core committee headed by party chairman Imran Khan," a disgruntled party leader in Punjab said, as quoted by Dawn newspaper. "The party lost LG elections in KP because of the government's failure to ensure clean governance and the mismanagement at the hands of top parliamentarians, who helped their favourites get tickets. But, instead, the party organisers have been punished," another senior leader lamented.

The announcement about the re-organisation of the party structure was made by Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier this week. On Friday, Chaudhry said that the ruling party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime minister Imran Khan is very upset," Fawad was quoted as saying by Geo tv. In a presser in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in the province. (ANI)

