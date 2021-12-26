Left Menu

Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47

The number of people who died in the massive floods in Malaysia has risen to 47 as of Sunday, authorities said.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:12 IST
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47
A man and his child stand in flood water in Shah Alam, Selangor state, Malaysia, December 19. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of people who died in the massive floods in Malaysia has risen to 47 as of Sunday, authorities said. Besides those confirmed dead, at least another five individuals have been reported missing, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in a statement.

The number of displaced people due to the floods in the country had dropped to some 32,934 in five states as of 10:00 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the data from the Malaysian social welfare department. The worst-hit state remains Pahang along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with over 17,000 people being evacuated to flood relief centers, followed by Selangor state with over 15,000 evacuated.

Meanwhile, the country's drainage and irrigation department warned of floods in the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31. The flood prediction was issued following a significant weather forecast warning by the meteorology department for Dec. 25 until the end of the year, according to state news agency Bernama. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

