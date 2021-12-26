Dalai Lama mourns death of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu. In a letter to the Archbishop's daughter, Rev. Mpho Tutu, Dalai Lama recalled his enduring friendship with Archbishop Tutu.

"I remember the many occasions we spent time together, including the week here at Dharamsala in 2015 when we were able to share our thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world. The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished," he wrote. "With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate," Dalai Lama added.

Tutu, a Gandhian follower and Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 90. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalized on several occasions. Desmond Mpilo Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa. He was hailed as the conscience of South Africa. (ANI)

