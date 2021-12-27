Left Menu

5 Chinese warships sail between Japanese islands

Five Chinese warships, including the Liaoning aircraft carrier on Friday midnight, passed through waters between the main island of Okinawa Prefecture and the island of Miyakojima.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:34 IST
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Five Chinese warships, including the Liaoning aircraft carrier on Friday midnight, passed through waters between the main island of Okinawa Prefecture and the island of Miyakojima. Japan's Defense Ministry on Sunday said that five vessels sailed north, from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea, through the waters. They are believed to be returning to China after ending a series of exercises, reported the japan times.

The Liaoning-led fleet sailed south in the waters between the Okinawa main island and Miyakojima on December 16. This was the first time since April for the Liaoning to sail back and forth in the waters between the main island of Okinawa and Miyakojima, reported the japan times.

Over two days from December 19, fighter jets and a helicopter repeatedly practiced landing on and taking off from the Liaoning in the high seas near the Okinawa islands of Kitadaitojima and Okidaitojima. Japanese ships including the Izumo destroyer of the Maritime Self-Defense Force were sent on a surveillance mission, reported the japan times.

The Japanese ministry is on high alert because China is believed to be trying to beef up its military's operational capabilities. (ANI)

