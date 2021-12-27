Left Menu

Japan confirms 58 Omicron cases: Reports

Japan has so far confirmed 58 Omicron cases, including 20 in people who did not go abroad or have contact with other infected persons, the Japanese media reported on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 12:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has so far confirmed 58 Omicron cases, including 20 in people who did not go abroad or have contact with other infected persons, the Japanese media reported on Monday. According to NHK, most cases, 19, have been found in Osaka, while both Tokyo and Okinawa had 10, Kyoto -- 8, Aichi -- 2. Another nine prefectures had one case each.

The first Omicron case was discovered in the country earlier this month. So far, Japan has not introduced internal restrictions but stopped issuing new visas to foreigners and suspended already issued ones for businessmen and students. Meanwhile, tourists have not been able to enter the country since late December 2020, when Japan stopped issuing new visas due to the spread of the Alpha strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

