Cambodia confirms 15 new Omicron cases, 31 in total

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Cambodia has recorded 15 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron variant cases in the Southeast Asian country to 31. All of the new Omicron infections were imported.

"Up to 15 new Omicron cases were detected today (Dec. 26), and all of the cases were imported, bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 31," Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said during a handover ceremony of 783,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by Australia, held at the Phnom Penh international airport. "All of the cases had been detected on passengers travelling to Cambodia through the Phnom Penh international airport and the Siem Reap international airport, and we are preventing it from spreading into the community," he added.

According to the prime minister, three of the patients infected with the Omicron variant have recovered. The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021 and it was declared a variant of concern by the WHO.

Cambodia reported its first case of the Omicron variant on December 14 on a pregnant Cambodian woman returning from Ghana. (ANI/Xinhua)

