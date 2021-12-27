Left Menu

Taliban arrests nearly 100 criminal suspects in Kabul

The Taliban on Sunday claimed to have arrested nearly 100 criminal suspects in Kabul in the past week.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:37 IST
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday claimed to have arrested nearly 100 criminal suspects in Kabul in the past week. Gen Mobin, the spokesman of the Kabul Security Department, said the detainees were suspects involved in different cases including armed robberies, and their documents have been sent to the related judicial offices to be investigated, reported Tolo News.

"Their documents have been sent to the judicial departments, and we assure Kabul residents that Islamic Emirate forces are working 24 hours a day to provide security for residents," said Gen Mobin. Meanwhile, military experts state that the number of criminal cases would increase as poverty and hunger expands in the country, reported Tolo News.

"Widespread poverty is directly linked to and affects the increase of crimes in the city," said Asadullah Nadim, a military expert. This comes after the head of the commission auditing security forces announced last week that the commission has expelled 1,895 force members, including those involved in harassment cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

