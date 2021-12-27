Left Menu

Hong Kong logs 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported nine new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,598, media reported on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:16 IST
Hong Kong logs 9 new imported COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported nine new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,598, media reported on Monday. According to Xinhua news agency, the newly reported cases involved mutant strains and were five males and four females, aged 19 to 59.

A total of 101 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. One of them is an import-related case, while the rest are imported cases, according to the CHP, the media outlet reported. Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 14 cases announced earlier confirmed they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 58 in Hong Kong.

Xinhua also reported that since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, about 4.86 million people or 72.1 per cent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.64 million or 68.8 per cent of the eligible population have taken two doses. Meanwhile, a total of 350,718 people had taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Sunday, according to Xinhua news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021