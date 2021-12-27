Pakistan's Punjab faces over 1,000 road mishaps in 24 hours

Pakistan's Punjab province has witnessed over 1,000 road accidents in the last 24 hours in which at least 11 people have lost their lives and 1016 were injured, local media reported on Monday. The News International reported that out of the injured people, 576 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 440 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

According to the publication, the analysis showed that 425 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics show that 222 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 Multan with 74 victims and at third with 72 Faisalabad road accidents and 76 victims, as per The News International.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents. Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan. (ANI)

