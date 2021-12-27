Left Menu

Amid power crisis, Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign new electricity supply agreement

Amid the power crisis, Afghanistan has signed a new agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year, media citing national power company reported on Monday.

Amid the power crisis, Afghanistan has signed a new agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year, media citing national power company reported on Monday. According to Xinhua news agency, Afghanistan's national power company statement said: "Hafiz Mohammad Amin, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and his accompanying delegation have signed a contract of importing electricity with Tajik Electricity company for the year of 2022 during an official visit to Tajikistan."

The agreement was signed as a result of two-day negotiations between the two sides, the media outlet said. During the trip, comprehensive discussions were held between the two sides on regional connectivity and development projects such as CASA 1000 and construction of 500 KV line in the energy sector, which will bring positive results in the near future, the statement cited by Xinhua read.

It added that during the visit, the Afghan delegation emphasized the importance of cooperation with Tajikistan. Afghanistan has been facing power shortages. The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, and 230 megawatts supplied from domestic sources, according to the DABS officials. (ANI)

