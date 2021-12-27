Left Menu

Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 15: Interior Minister

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday that parliamentary elections in the country will be held on May 15, while nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes on May 6 or 8.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:29 IST
Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 15: Interior Minister
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday that parliamentary elections in the country will be held on May 15, while nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes on May 6 or 8.

"I have signed a decree concerning the House of Representatives elections with following dates: elections of the territory of Lebanon will be held on May 15, 2022. Employees engaged in the elections process can cast their votes on May 12, 2022," Mawlawi posted on Twitter.

Mawlawi added that Lebanese nationals living abroad can cast their votes on Friday, May 6, 2022, or on Sunday, May 8, 2022, depending on which of these two days are weekdays in specific country of residence. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021