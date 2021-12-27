Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 15: Interior Minister

Beirut [Lebanon], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday that parliamentary elections in the country will be held on May 15, while nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes on May 6 or 8.

"I have signed a decree concerning the House of Representatives elections with following dates: elections of the territory of Lebanon will be held on May 15, 2022. Employees engaged in the elections process can cast their votes on May 12, 2022," Mawlawi posted on Twitter.

Mawlawi added that Lebanese nationals living abroad can cast their votes on Friday, May 6, 2022, or on Sunday, May 8, 2022, depending on which of these two days are weekdays in specific country of residence. (ANI/Sputnik)

