5.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Qalehqazi region in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Monday, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Qalehqazi region in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Monday, according to Iran's Seismological Center. The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 11:01 a.m. local time (0731 GMT), was at a depth of 15 km and located at 27.578 degrees north latitude and 56.272 degrees east longitude.

Director General of Crisis Management of Hormozgan Governorate, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, told official IRNA news agency that assessment teams have been sent to the region to investigate possible damages. He said that no damage or casualties have been reported so far.

However, to accurately announce the consequences of the earthquake, it is necessary for the assessment teams and the district governor to submit a supplementary report, Hassanzadeh was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

