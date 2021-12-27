Pakistan: Oppn parties in Sindh continue protest against local govt law

Sindh opposition parties have been staging protests against the new law which tightens the provincial government control over local bodies. The law was passed last month with a majority vote giving total control to the provincial government over municipal organisations.

The Pak Sarzameen Party and Jamaat-i-Islami are holding their separate demonstrations, while the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen announced a multiparty conference (MPC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Only on Saturday, opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance had formed a three-party steering committee to fight PPP's new LG law and announced their first meeting for Monday.

The Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 has already become law despite the fact that the governor had refused to give his assent to it. All the opposition parties have already rejected the legislation terming it a 'black law' and geared up against it in a bid to pressure the ruling PPP to reverse it.

Amid 'Go Zardari Go' slogan, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced launching what he called a decisive movement from Jan 2 against the LG law. (ANI)

