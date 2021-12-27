Left Menu

Ugandan police bans New Year fireworks

The Ugandan police on Monday announced that there will be no fireworks allowed to usher in the New Year over the weekend.

27-12-2021
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ugandan police on Monday announced that there will be no fireworks allowed to usher in the New Year over the weekend. Fred Enanga, police spokesperson told reporters here that for the second year running, fireworks are canceled due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.Enanga said the public is urged to celebrate in small groups rather than large ones which may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

He said in efforts to avoid crowding, churches are also banned from holding night prayers to usher in the New Year. "We expect Ugandans to be in the precincts of their homes or in their neighborhood. Since the New Year falls within curfew time, we shall be very strict during that time," the police spokesperson said.

Uganda's ministry of health recently warned that the country was facing an upsurge of COVID-19 cases with over 10 percent of tested people turning positive. Results of COVID-19 tests done on Dec. 25 confirmed 743 new cases out of 6,017 people tested. The cumulative confirmed cases are 135,091, according to ministry figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

