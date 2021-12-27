UN Myanmar envoy 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

The United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday expressed she is "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents. Citing a local monitoring group, CNA media outlet reported that nationwide protests against the military's February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested.

Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since she was appointed in October. She also called for "all parties to... allow humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence", and for all sides to come to a new year ceasefire, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths in a statement today said that authorities in Myanmar must investigate a recent deadly attack against civilians in Kayah state. Griffiths said he was "horrified" by reports that at least 35 people, including at least one child, were killed in the attack, which occurred on Friday. They reportedly were forced from their vehicles, killed and burned.

Two humanitarian workers from the aid organization Save the Children remain missing, he added, having been caught up in the violence. Their private vehicle was attacked and burned. "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law," said Griffiths.

The UN continues to monitor developments in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup in February. Earlier this month, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said it was appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses.

Spokesperson Rupert Colville said serious violations are "reported daily of the rights to life, liberty and security of person, the prohibition against torture, the right to a fair trial, and freedom of expression." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)