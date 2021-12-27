Left Menu

Belarusian President cannot serve more than two terms: Draft Constitution

The amendments to the Belarusian constitution published on Monday suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two terms.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:19 IST
Belarusian President cannot serve more than two terms: Draft Constitution
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The amendments to the Belarusian constitution published on Monday suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two terms.

"The president of the Republic of Belarus is elected for a term of five years directly by the people on the basis of universal, free, equal and direct voting by secret ballot. The same person cannot be the president for more than two terms," the draft constitution read.

Moreover, the draft suggests that the president can introduce the state of emergency in the country in the event of a coup, a massive unrest and attempts to violently change the constitutional order threatening the existence of the state and endangering Belarusian nationals. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021