Left Menu

Vikram Misri, former envoy to China, appointed as Deputy NSA

India's former envoy to China Vikram Misri was on Monday appointed Deputy National Security Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:20 IST
Vikram Misri, former envoy to China, appointed as Deputy NSA
India's former envoy to China, Vikram Misri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's former envoy to China Vikram Misri was on Monday appointed Deputy National Security Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat. A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Misri was appointed as India's Ambassador to Beijing in 2019. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier this month appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as the next ambassador to China.

Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. He was Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (May 2014-July 2014) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (October 2012-May 2014).

Misri has also been India's Ambassador to Myanmar and to Spain. Before joining the government, he worked for three years in the private sector in the fields of advertising and advertising film-making. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021