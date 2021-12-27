Left Menu

India will chair the Counterterrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in January next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:21 IST
India to chair Counterterrorism Committee of UNSC in January next year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India will chair the Counterterrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in January next year. This Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in the Security Council in 2011-12.

Earlier this year, India has been asked to Chair three important Committees of the Security Council, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee, and the Libyan Sanctions Committee. "Happy to announce that Flag of India #India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of @UN #SecurityCouncil during #IndiainUNSC (2021-22): Rightwards arrow Taliban sanctions committee, Rightwards arrow #CounterTerrorism committee (for 2022), Rightwards arrow #Libya sanctions committee," TS Tirumurti wrote in a tweet in Jaunary.

"The Taliban Sanctions Committee, also called the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a high priority for India. Chairing this Committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors, threatening the peace process in Afghanistan," Tirumurti had said in a video message attached with the tweet. "India will also chair the Counterterrorism Committee in 2022, which coincides with the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The chairing of this Committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims," he had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

