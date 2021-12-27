Left Menu

Myanmar reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Myanmar reported 200 new COVID-19 infections with daily positivity rate of 1.78 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Monday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar reported 200 new COVID-19 infections with daily positivity rate of 1.78 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Monday. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 529,813 while its death toll has reached 19,257 after three new deaths were reported on Monday, the release said.

A total of 507,435 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.99 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

