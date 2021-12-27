Left Menu

NATO expansion had negative impact on European security: Russian Defense Ministry

The eastward expansion of NATO's military infrastructure had a negative impact on the security architecture of the entire European continent, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:56 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The eastward expansion of NATO's military infrastructure had a negative impact on the security architecture of the entire European continent, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said. "It is clear that the strengthening of NATO has left its mark on the security of Europe," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow on Monday.

He gave such a chronology of events, as a result of which, among other things, security in Europe was weakened. "In 1999, an unauthorized UN military operation was carried out against Yugoslavia. As a result of the bombing of Belgrade, civilians, innocent people were killed, the country's economy was disrupted. The disintegration of Yugoslavia led to a new round of expansion of the bloc due to the inclusion of Albania, Croatia and Montenegro, and later - North Macedonia," Fomin said.

At the same time, he noted, the Western partners continued to assure Russia "of the absence of aggressive intentions against Russia." "In all fairness, it should be noted that Moscow believed these statements, although they froze interaction with NATO in 1999 in connection with a military solution to the crisis in Yugoslavia," Fomin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

