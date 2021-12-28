Taliban leader calls on 'unqualified' officials to step down

The Taliban have called on unqualified officials to step down from their positions and allow professional individuals to fill their posts, reported local media. "When someone knows he is incapable of doing a job, he should not pursue his personal interests," TOLOnews quoted one of the Taliban's top members Anas Haqqani as saying at a gathering held in the southeastern province of Logar to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

His remarks came after a video emerged on social media that showed a Taliban man mistreating a former member of security forces. The Taliban fighter slapped and beat the former security forces member. As per the reports, former security member is a lieutenant colonel. Referring to the Soviet invasion, he said that Afghans should learn how to win their political battles as successfully as they have won on the battlefield in the past.

Stressing that champions have brought independence to the country and to the people, but unfortunately, they failed in political battles, Haqqani said that those who took power were listening to the foreigners. Haqqani also called on the Taliban forces to remain committed to the general amnesty and treat the people well.

Other top officials of the Taliban also attended the gathering in Logar. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, called on the Afghans who fled the country to return home. (ANI)

