Hundreds of Afghans trying to enter Iran stranded at Islam Qala port

After Iran closed its borders due to the concerns of the new COVID-19 variant, hundreds of Afghans who were seeking to enter the Middle Eastern nation have become stranded at Islam Qala port in the western province of Herat, reported local media. The stranded Afghans have visas to enter Iran and they have paid a large amount for it, reported TOLOnews.

"We have visas, but they still do not allow us across. They (Iranian border forces) treat us like illegal people," the Afghan publication quoted Shoib Omarzada, a resident of Kapisa province who came to Islam Qala to cross the border to Iran, as saying. Omarzada also said that he was shaking because of the cold weather but he was still waiting for a positive response from the Iranian side.

Afghans, who are stranded there, are facing difficulties as there is no availability of food and basic amenities. "There is no food and the weather is cold as well," said Juma Gul Rahmani, a resident of Herat province, adding: "We went to the border but Iran says it is closed. I have spent 30,000 Afs and I have waited four nights here."

People are calling on Tehran to let enter those who hold visas as they spent heavy money to receive such documents. "Iran should allow those who have visas and spent money on travelling documents," said deputy commissioner of Islam Qala, Humayoun Hemat.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have said that they have discussed the issue with the Iranian side. Sher Ahmad Mahajar, a local official of the department of foreign relations in Herat, has said that the Iran consulate did not make the decision to close the borders, it was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in coordination with the Health Ministry of the country. Mahajar also said that Afghan officials have talked to the Iranian Foreign Ministry with regard to the reopening of the gate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)