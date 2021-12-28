Left Menu

As tensions remain high over disputes in East China Sea, Japan, Beijing to start operating defence hotline

Japan and China have agreed to start operating a hotline between their defence officials amid tensions over disputed islets in the East China Sea, a media report said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 04:32 IST
As tensions remain high over disputes in East China Sea, Japan, Beijing to start operating defence hotline
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and China have agreed to start operating a hotline between their defence officials amid tensions over disputed islets in the East China Sea, a media report said. Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe for the hotline on Monday during his virtual talks with Wei, reported Kyodo News.

Expressing grave concerns over Chinese coast guard ships' activities in waters surrounding the Japanese -administered Senkaku Islands, Kishi at a press conference after the virtual talks said that the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities is important. Notably, Beijing makes claim over Senkaku Islands and calls it the Diaoyu islands.

Beijing will "firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests" over issues surrounding the Senkaku Islands, the Chinese Defence Ministry quoted Wei as saying. He also called on Tokyo and Beijing to jointly manage and control risks. The Chinese Minister also emphasised focusing on the overall situation of bilateral relations and striving to maintain stability in the East China Sea, according to Kyodo News.

With regard to the hotline, Kishi said that it will issue enhance the efficiency of the communication mechanism. He also said that since there are issues with China, Japan needs to try and keep having candid communication so Tokyo and Beijing can promote exchanges and foster mutual understanding and confidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021