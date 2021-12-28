Left Menu

US NSA Sullivan discusses 'Russia's military build-up near Ukraine' with his Polish counterpart

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 05:07 IST
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch. "They exchanged views on Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border and affirmed the importance of Allied unity in diplomatic and deterrence efforts," said a statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne on Monday (local time).

Sullivan reiterated US support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article 5 and underscored the United States' readiness to support our Eastern Flank Allies as they defend their countries, the statement added. Sullivan also conveyed President Biden's appreciation for Polish President Duda's veto this morning of a controversial media amendment, noting that this sent a positive signal just before Poland takes over the Chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 1, the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

