Left Menu

Biden signs USD 768 billion defence bill with eye on China

US President Joe Biden has signed the USD 768 billion defence spending bill for 2022 which includes some USD 7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region and calls for developing a "grand strategy" with respect to China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:19 IST
Biden signs USD 768 billion defence bill with eye on China
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has signed the USD 768 billion defence spending bill for 2022 which includes some USD 7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region and calls for developing a "grand strategy" with respect to China. This year's agreement focuses on the "most vital national security priorities" for the US, including strategic competition with China and Russia; disruptive technologies like hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing.

"On Monday, December 27, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1605, the 'National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] for Fiscal Year 2022,' which authorizes fiscal year 2022 appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, and intelligence programs," the White House said in a release on Monday. Biden signed National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] for the Fiscal Year 2022 after US Congress scrambled to pass the bill earlier this month. The authorizes about 5 per cent more in spending than last year's budget.

The budget includes some USD 7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defence systems, according to a summary by the US Senate Committee on Armed Services. Besides calling for "grand strategy" with respect to China, the bill requires the US defence officials to conduct an analysis comparing the research and development efforts of the US and China on certain critical, militarily-relevant technologies.

The NDAA also calls for establishing a commission to study US involvement in Afghanistan from 2001-2021 and requires recommendations and lessons learned. Also, it calls for prohibiting the transfer of Department of Defence funds and resources to the Taliban. Although passing the NDAA is a key step, this measure does not authorize any spending, The Hill reported. US Congress still needs to pass an appropriations bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021