Left Menu

Iran interested to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan

Iran on Monday showed its interest to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan for stability and peace in the war-torn country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:19 IST
Iran interested to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan
A Taliban guards a street in Kabul. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Iran on Monday showed its interest to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan for stability and peace in the war-torn country. Iranian President's special representative to Afghanistan Hassan Kazzemi Qomi said that Tehran has good relations with all factions in Afghanistan and can mediate talks between them, reported Khaama Press.

Qomi met with Afghan leader in exile Muhammad Muhaqiq and acknowledged that Iran is ready to mediate talks to help Afghanistan reach stability and establish an inclusive government, FARS news agency reported. The special representative said that his country stands for peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized that the country's issue be resolved through negotiations among all ethnic groups.

He added that peace and stability are in the favour of the whole world and the region, reported Khaama Press. The anti-Taliban resistance force in Panjshir province led by Ahmad Masoud was the only group with whom the Taliban wanted negotiations that did not conclude to any agreement, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021