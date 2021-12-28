White House says Russia-NATO meeting expected January 12

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): A Russia-NATO meeting is expected on January 12, Sputnik reported citing a news agency. The Russian news agency sourced the report from a London based news agency that cited US National Security Council spokesperson.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he intends to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the meeting will focus on Russian proposals on security guarantees, including non-expansion of the alliance. (ANI/Sputnik)

