North Korea holds ruling party meet to finalise 'strategic, tactical policies'

North Korea is holding a key ruling party meeting to layout "strategic and tactical policies" to usher in a new period of development for the country.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 28-12-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 10:51 IST
North Korea is holding a key ruling party meeting to layout "strategic and tactical policies" to usher in a new period of development for the country. The Tuesday edition of the ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said that a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee was held on Monday, with the country's leader Kim Jong Un in attendance, reported NHK World.

It said the gathering was held to review the implementation of the main party and state policies for the past year. The meeting is expected to be held for another day. Moreover, December 30 will mark the 10th anniversary of Kim becoming the country's top military commander, reported NHK World.

Attention is focused on whether Pyongyang will come up with fresh policies on nuclear and missile development and stalled negotiations with the US. Participants are also likely to discuss how to revive the economy. The closure of the country's border with China to combat the coronavirus has dealt a serious blow to an economy that was already suffering the effects of international sanctions, reported NHK World. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

