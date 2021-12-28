IAF Chief starts four-day visit to South Korea

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari began a four-day visit to South Korea on Monday to further enhance bilateral military ties. During his visit, IAF Chief will visit key defence establishments and call on the country's top defence military officials.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari CAS is on a four-day official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) till 30 December," IAF tweeted. "CAS will be calling on the Minister of National Defence, Chairman of the Jt Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force and visiting important defence establishments. The visit is expected to bolster ties with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea," IAF said in another tweet.

India and South Korea earlier this month held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides held in-depth discussions to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership.

Both sides had agreed to further strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in areas of bilateral, regional and global interest. The sides also emphasized on indigenisation, joint development and joint production in the defence sector. (ANI)