Left Menu

IAF Chief starts four-day visit to South Korea

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari began a four-day visit to South Korea on Monday to further enhance bilateral military ties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:20 IST
IAF Chief starts four-day visit to South Korea
Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo Credit: IAF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari began a four-day visit to South Korea on Monday to further enhance bilateral military ties. During his visit, IAF Chief will visit key defence establishments and call on the country's top defence military officials.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari CAS is on a four-day official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) till 30 December," IAF tweeted. "CAS will be calling on the Minister of National Defence, Chairman of the Jt Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force and visiting important defence establishments. The visit is expected to bolster ties with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea," IAF said in another tweet.

India and South Korea earlier this month held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides held in-depth discussions to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership.

Both sides had agreed to further strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in areas of bilateral, regional and global interest. The sides also emphasized on indigenisation, joint development and joint production in the defence sector. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021