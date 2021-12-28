Left Menu

Pakistan: 6 people, including 3 children, killed in gas leakage

In a gruesome incident, six people, including three children, were killed on Tuesday due to gas leakage in the Hangu district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:17 IST
Pakistan: 6 people, including 3 children, killed in gas leakage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a gruesome incident, six people, including three children, were killed on Tuesday due to gas leakage in the Hangu district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident occurred in a house at Gulshan Colony of Hangu due to gas leakage from the heater, citing local media, Xinhua reported.

At the time of the incident, all the people in the house were sleeping with the gas heater active to keep themselves warm, said the rescue workers to local media. The whole house got filled with gas resulting in the deaths, Xinhua added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021