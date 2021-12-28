Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 killed, 15 injured in bus collision

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday after two passenger buses coming from opposite directions collided in Pakistan's Sindh province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:40 IST
Pakistan: 2 killed, 15 injured in bus collision
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday after two passenger buses coming from opposite directions collided in Pakistan's Sindh province. The accident occurred in the early morning in the Manjhand area in Jamshoro district of the southern province, citing local media, Xinhua reported.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told local media. Reports said one of the buses was heading from the country's southern port city of Karachi towards eastern Punjab province. The other one was going from Larkana district of Sindh to Karachi, reported Xinhua.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents. Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan, reported Xinhua.

Moreover, Pakistan's Punjab province witnessed over 1,000 road accidents on Monday in which at least 11 people lost their lives and 1,016 got injuries. The News International reported that out of the injured people, 576 people were seriously injured who were later shifted to different hospitals.

According to the publication, the analysis showed that 425 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021