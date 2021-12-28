Left Menu

Afghanistan's apex court employees hold demonstration over unpaid salaries

Many employees of the Supreme Court on Monday protested over their non-payment of salaries for the past three months.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

"I have not received my salary for the past four months. It is winter and the weather is cold. All of the people are facing a lot of challenges," said Najmuddin, an employee of the Supreme Court. They said that around 900 employees have lost their jobs as some units of the Supreme Court were removed and that they are now facing an uncertain future, reported Tolo News.

"We have petitioned the Islamic Emirate since it came to power. They told us that we will not be dismissed and when we asked again, they told us to stay home for now," said Mohammad Ilham, an employee. "I have a family to take care of but I haven't been paid. We call on the Islamic Emirate to clarify our fate," said an employee of the Supreme Court.

The protestors said they have been struggling with severe economic conditions since the crisis deepened after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. Noorzad, who worked as a cleaner in the Supreme Court, is a father of eight children. He has not been paid for the past four months.

"My son is sick. I didn't have money to buy him medicine. I borrowed the money. I ask the Islamic Emirate to help us," he said, reported Tolo News. Earlier, some employees of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and Administrative Office of the President complained that they had not received their salaries.

However, the Ministry of Finance said the government has paid the salaries of government employees for the months of "Asad (July-August), Sunbola (August-September) and Mizan (September-October)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

