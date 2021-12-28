Left Menu

Hong Kong mulls mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children: Reports

Hong Kong is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren due to the spread of Omicron cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Hong Kong is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren due to the spread of Omicron cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source. According to the news outlet, the city will also mandate three days of hotel quarantine for returning air cargo crew, following confirmation of several cases stemming from aircrew.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hong Kong has confirmed a total of 12,599 cases, including 213 fatalities. The city has so far detected 58 Omicron cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

