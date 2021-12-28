Left Menu

7,000 developmental projects remain unfinished across Afghanistan

At least 7,000 projects of the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program (CCNPP) aimed to reduce poverty, improve socio-economic conditions for communities and stop the migration of young people remained unfinished across Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

At least 7,000 projects of the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program (CCNPP) aimed to reduce poverty, improve socio-economic conditions for communities and stop the migration of young people remained unfinished across Afghanistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday that the national program launched in 2016 was divided into three phases. The first phase of the program was expected to be finished at the end of 2022, reported Tolo News.

The spokesman of the MoF, Ahmad Wali Haqmal, said that USD 1 billion was allocated for the first phase of the program to implement at least 12,000 projects across the country, and 7,000 out of the 12,000 projects remain unfinished. "Around 7,000 projects are incomplete, we are trying to contact the World Bank to complete at least the half-finished projects," said Haqmal.

Experts believe that the rate of poverty will rise as the implementation of the projects has stopped in the country, reported Tolo News. "Projects were funded mostly by the World Bank; the halt of the development projects in villages will increase poverty among villagers," said Abdul Naseer Reshtia, an expert.

The CCNPP was scheduled across ten years to implement thousands of small and large projects but it was suspended after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. (ANI)

