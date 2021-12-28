Left Menu

B'desh police recover huge cache of explosives in Habiganj District

The Bangladesh police have recovered a huge cache of military-grade explosives and ammunitions from Satchhari National Park in Habiganj District, a media report said.

The Bangladesh police have recovered a huge cache of military-grade explosives and ammunitions from Satchhari National Park in Habiganj District, a media report said. The recovery was made by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the police, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Some 15 rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), 510 rounds of machine gun ammunitions and 25 boosters (used as a propelling charge in RPG launchers) were found during the special drive, the report added. The ammunitions were found at a place that is around 3-4 kilometres off the border with Tripura.

"Police on Sunday night arrested a young man along with a firearm from Dhaka's Jatrabari area. The man, identified as one Abel Tripura Amit, is from the Panchhari area of Khagrachhari. Based on his confession, we decided to conduct the drive at Satchhari," CTTC unit chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Md Asaduzzaman said. The CTTC officer informed that terrorists gathered arms and ammunition in the forest. (ANI)

