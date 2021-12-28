Left Menu

Russia confirms 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,437,152, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:48 IST
Russia confirms 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,437,152, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 21,922 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,496 cases (6.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.21%.

Moscow registered 1,705 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,802 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,574 new cases. The response center reported 935 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 306,090.

In the same 24 hours, 43,961 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,337,447. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021