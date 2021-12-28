Left Menu

Japan to consider fast-track COVID-19 booster campaign: PM Kishida

Japan will consider accelerating the COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign for all its citizens so that they can feel safe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:51 IST
Japan to consider fast-track COVID-19 booster campaign: PM Kishida
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will consider accelerating the COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign for all its citizens so that they can feel safe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Japan has already started giving third shots to health care workers and elderly people.

"Besides 31 million health care workers and elderly people, we'd like to consider bringing (the schedule for third shots) forward as much as possible," Kishida told Kyodo News in an interview. Kishida noted that he is striving to make anti-virus measures in the country "fully operational" for everyone. There was no surge in Omicron cases in the country, but the government remains on alert providing new measures to hinder the spread of coronavirus, including free PCR and antigen tests and closing borders for foreigners.

During the last 24 hours, Japan detected 163 new COVID-19 cases and the 7-day average number was 228 a day. The total number of reported coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is 1,732,007 with 18,387 people dead (1%) while 1,711,430 people recovered from the infection. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021