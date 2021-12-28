Ukrainian Foreign Minister confirms political disagreements with China

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed that Kiev and Beijing disagree on a number of political issues, Russian media reported on Tuesday. "At the same time we have some disagreements on several political issues with China. We realize them, and formulate our policy taking cognizance of them," Sputnik news agency quoting Foreign Minister as saying.

While China is Ukraine's largest trade partner, the main security ally is the US, the diplomat said. "We have no intention to give in to China in a way that our security can be affected," Kuleba added, as per Sputnik.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed the 768 billion US dollars defense budget for 2022 which includes 300 million US dollars in security assistance for Ukraine, 4 billion US dollars for the European Deterrence Initiative, and 7.1 billion US dollars for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as possible risks to supply chains of critical defense systems. (ANI)

